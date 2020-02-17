Rain postpones Daytona 500, dampening event and Trump’s visit

The Daytona 500 was postponed by rain on Sunday for the first time since 2012.

A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The stoppage dampened NASCAR’s season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump.

The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. It will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast live on Fox.

It’s the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday.

The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The sky opened for a brief shower after Trump’s armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast” exited Daytona International Speedway.

Trump made a dramatic entrance hours earlier that set off a raucous celebration at the famed track.

He gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

He was the second sitting president to attend the race. George W. Bush was the first. Like Trump, he also attended the race during a presidential election year.

Both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush visited the track, but during races other than the Daytona 500.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.