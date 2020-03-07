Rain returns to the forecast

After what's been a pretty mild and dry stretch of weather over the past few weeks, rain finally looks to return to the forecast as we head into Sunday and over the next week. In fact, the last time Lincoln received measurable precipitation was February 19th when we got 0.04" of liquid precipitation along with 0.4" of snow. We've had 17 consecutive days since then through Saturday with no measurable precipitation, a stretch that's the second longest dry streak since 2018.

Our first chance for rain will come Sunday evening into Monday morning when a cold front and upper level trough combine to lead to widespread showers and maybe even a few isolated thunderstorms across parts of the state. Low temperatures Sunday into Monday are forecast to stay above freezing, so any moisture we do get should remain in the form of rain. Some light snow could mix in at times for parts of central Nebraska.

Rainfall amounts look like they could be decent with much of south central and southeastern Nebraska potentially getting between 0.25" to 0.75" of rainfall. With that said, with the front moving through and with some additional upper level support, there could be some bands of heavier rain and some isolated totals of up to 1.00" or more are possible through Monday morning. This moisture is very much needed. Lincoln only picked up 0.13" of liquid precipitation in February, tied for the 12th driest February on record. Omaha only got 0.05" in February, the third driest on record!

It's also that time of year when we're starting to see at least a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and that holds true Sunday night into Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a risk for general thunderstorms across much of the state, so we could see a few thunderstorms with some lightning, gusty winds, and potentially some localized heavy rain.

The weather pattern into next week will continue to stay fairly active for us, especially when you consider the pretty quiet weather we've seen over the past few weeks. Chances for rain will continue into Monday morning for eastern Nebraska before rain moves out of the area. Another weak disturbance could bring in some light showers on Tuesday, potentially mixed with some light snow Tuesday morning before transitioning back to all rain. Wednesday appears mainly dry, but holds a small chance for some showers late in the day. Thursday also holds some small chances for moisture. We're keeping our eyes on late next week into the weekend as another strong system could impact the area. This late week system could also have some colder air with it, so longer range models do have snow - accumulating snow - back across the state. That being said, those same models still have significant differences in the timing and placement of snow, so make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecasts as we get closer.