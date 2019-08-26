Rainy day activities at the Nebraska State Fair

The organizers of the Nebraska State Fair want you to know there are many things to do on a rainy day at the 150th Nebraska State Fair including:

· Meet the newborns at the Birthing Pavilion including piglets, calves, and lambs.

· Enter the magical world of monarch butterflies in the Sustainability Pavilion.

· Shop until you drop at Market Place.

· Happy cows make better milk. Stop by the Milking Parlor to learn everything you’ve always wanted to know about milking cows.

· Meet the cattle at the Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn – visit the aisle of breeds, view the draft horses and longhorns.

· Find Nebraska made products made by 4-H and FFA like food, candles, rockets, clothing and more.

· Who doesn’t love butter? Check out the butter sculpture in the Nebraska Building.

· Quilts, quilts, and more quilts. Be sure to visit the extraordinary patchwork designs.

· Watch a team of experts turn 150 pounds of sand into a show-stopping sensation celebration our 150th year and Nebraska agriculture in the Nebraska Building.

· Fish and wildlife come to life at the display in the Nebraska Building. Stop by the archery and shooting range to test your skill.

· Livestock shows are where our 4-H kids around the state show off a job well done with their prize animals.

· Jason Goodman and his incredible driving skills return during the Draft Horse Show. Visit them next to the Pump & Party Party Pit.

· Amazing concerts! Tickets are still available for many concerts, visit statefair.org and join the excitement.

· And no fair would be complete without the Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel in the Aurora Co-op Chill Zone.