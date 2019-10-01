Ranger Power looks for buyer after getting solar energy site approved

Ranger Power will search for a buyer of its 230 million dollar solar site in eastern Lincoln.

The solar site is expected to be 1,100 square feet; the biggest in Nebraska. It will also have the ability to provide power for thousands of people in the city.

The company spokesperson Dan Parson said, "This project, when it comes on line, would have the equivalent of powering 50,000 homes."

The company chose a site in eastern Lincoln from 124th to 148th and Havelock Street to O Street.

The location was chosen because LES has a substation in the area. LES said anybody can get into it at a charge.

A person living near the solar site wants it moved to the northern part of Lincoln.

"The city of Lincoln owns two sections of ground out north of Lincoln by the dump. I don't know why it can't go out there," Kent Dodson said.

City planner David Cary said this location was not even an option.

"It really wouldn't work necessarily next to the landfill because we want that land for the expansion," Cary said.

The city spokesperson said the process of constructing the solar site will take 6 to 12 months. The overall process after finding a buyer will be 2 to 3 years.

