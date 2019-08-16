Rare underwater drone stolen from Lincoln home

Lincoln Police are looking for information on a case involving the theft of an underwater drone weighing more than 150 lbs.

Police said four teenagers burglarized a home near 35th and J Streets on August 1 and stole a yellow, Hy Ball ROV underwater drone.

According to Lincoln Crimestoppers, the drone was used in the 1980s for underwater exploration.

Police said because the drone is so heavy, it took several of them to pickup and move it out of the house.

If you've seen the drone, leave a tip here or call 402-475-3600.