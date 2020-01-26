Rare whiskey raffle collects donations for Lincoln Food Bank

Right now, one local liquor store is hosting a canned food drive, but the rules are a little different.

If you bring in a can of food, you get a raffle ticket, which you can use to enter a drawing to have the chance to buy a bottle of whiskey that is in high demand.

The whiskey is called Pappy Van Winkle and the canned food items brought in to Meier's Cork N' Bottle will go to the Lincoln Food Bank.

The manager of the store says with thousands trying to get it, they decided on a fun way to decide who will have the chance.

For anywhere from $40-250, you could buy one of the bottles of whiskey.

But first, you have to have the chance. The store typically only gets four bottles a year.

Now for just a can of food, you can be in the running.

"We came up with this idea, like hey, how do we use people's desires to get these bottles in a way that will give back to the community,” said Meier’s Cork N’ Bottle manager, Joseph Delp.

For the second year, Meier’s Cork N’ Bottle is hosting its whiskey raffle benefiting the food bank.

All you need is a raffle ticket.

"Each of these eight whiskeys has its own entry box, so you can disperse your raffle tickets accordingly,” said Delp.

Joseph Delp says one man even brought in over 600 cans this year.

The Lincoln Food Bank says the need for these items is always there.

"While generosity is extremely high during the November and December giving months, January and February can get kind of slow,” said Executive Director, Scott Young.

Their goal this year is 5,000 pounds.

"Something like the food behind me will go a long way to putting meals on the plates of people who desperately need it,” said Young.

Delp says even though they aren't done with year two, they're already planning for next year, thinking about how they may even be able to expand.

"This year has just blown me away, the response that we've gotten,” said Delp.

If you want to get your hands on one of the bottles, you have until January 31st to bring in your donations, and get some raffle tickets before they pick the winners on February 1st.