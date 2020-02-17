Rascal Flatts planning farewell tour stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- County band Rascal Flatts is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a farewell "Life is a Highway Tour."

The band is slated to play CHI Health Center on Aug. 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and at the box offic. Presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

