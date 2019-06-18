Read Aloud Lincoln starts summer education campaign

Research shows reading out loud to kids helps engage the brain and early childhood development. Read Aloud Lincoln is working to increase reading to kids by at least fifteen minutes a day.

There are several upcoming events the group is promoting.

June 18, 6:00-7:00 pm -- Pop-Up Children's Story Time prior to Jazz in June concert, north lawn of Westbrook Music Building

(In the Market, Francie & Finch Book Shop will sell books that can be donated to Read Aloud Lincoln)

June 25, 6:00-7:00 pm -- Pop-Up Children's Story Time prior to Jazz in June concert, north lawn of Westbrook Music Building

Book Drive of new and gently used children's books for Read Aloud Lincoln

Every Tuesday morning in June and July, 10:30-11:00 am - Pop-Up Children's Story Times at Gateway Mall's Reading Nook (in J.C. Penney hallway) All children from birth to age 8 are welcome.

Story Times & Summer Reading Program at the Libraries

Pop-Up Story Time at Morrill Hall during Free Thursday evenings in July.

