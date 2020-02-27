Ready or not, here comes Spring!

March 1st is a significant date in the meteorological community as it marks the start of meteorological spring! The meteorological seasons don’t quite follow the astronomical seasons, which are marked by our equinoxes and solstices, but rather follow the annual temperature cycle throughout the year.

Meteorological spring covers the months of March, April, and May, a period where average highs and lows across the state will increase significantly throughout the season. In fact, it’s actually the month of March that sees the biggest gains in terms of warmth with the average high in Lincoln on March 1st at 45° and by the end of the month it will have reached 59°, an increase of 14°, the most of any month. Our average lows will go from the low 20s on March 1st, to just above freezing by the end of the month.

It’s all well and good to look at the averages, but what does the actual forecast show? Well, the good news (depending on if you like the warmer weather!) is that it shows generally above average temperatures for most of the state not only over the first week of March, but really through the first half of March as well. The forecast for mid-March from the Climate Prediction Center favors above average temperatures across the state.

If we try and peek even further down the road, the outlook for the entire month of March from the Climate Prediction Center also favors above average temperatures across the state for the entire month.

Now one issue that we’re at least slightly concerned with is the potential lack of any precipitation. February overall for the state was fairly dry and according to the latest drought monitor from February 27th, there have been some areas of drought that are creeping into southwestern parts of the state. When you combine that with the long range outlook for March that would favor drier than average conditions across the state, the lack of precipitation could become a concern sooner rather later, especially with planting season arriving fairly soon.





Now for some context, just because the outlook *favors* above average temperatures and below average precipitation doesn’t mean that month of March won’t have cold days or any snowy/rainy days. These outlooks give us insight into the month as a whole, so combining what we see in the forecast over the short term and adding in what we see in the longer range outlooks, it’s a generally safe assumption to say that the month of March will likely see more above average temperature days than below, and will likely fall short of our monthly averages for precipitation and snowfall.