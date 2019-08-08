Rear seat sensors in cars could save lives

It’s a scenario that many parents fear, a quiet child in the backseat and you accidentally leave them in the car.

Choosing the family vehicle means looking at safety features like airbags and crash test ratings but car salesmen say that in the past five years backseat sensors are becoming the must-have feature.

The Rear Seat Reminder System is standard in many vehicles that are sold on the Husker Auto lot.

“"If you've opened up one of the back doors or the rear hatch between engine cycles so that when you shut the vehicle off, you’ll get an alert that says hey double check you may have left something in the back," said Richard Burleson with Husker Auto Group.

Burleson works as a sales consultant at the Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac lot. Almost all the cars he sells on the lot have the Rear Seat Reminder system.

“"Definitely in the past five years you've seen it being put in a lot more vehicles," said Burleson.

The Rear Seat Reminder makes five chimes that Burleson says are unique to that specific feature.

“In your driver information screen you’ll get an alert to look in the back as a reminder,” said Burleson.

GMC products are not the only cars that have a safety feature like this. It’s also available also available in models from Nissan and by 2022 Hyundai will make their Rear Occupant Alert System standard in all vehicles.

Burleson says most of the people asking about the feature are looking for family vehicles.

"When you've got that precious child in the backseat it’s something that’s very important to you, and having that kind of second person there to remind you in of something is a lot of things that families feel good about," said Burleson.

That’s not the only option for parents. The navigation app Waze has a child reminder function. That can easily be activated by heading into settings, then reminders. When you arrive at your destination it will then remind you to check your backseat.

