Recall election ballots sent out

The recall election ballots for Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst have been sent out to the registered voters in Broken Bow. Voters can return their ballots through the mail or they can be delivered in-person to the Custer County Clerk’s Office in the Custer County Courthouse.

Regardless if ballots will be delivered in person or through the mail, the ballots must be physically in the County Clerk’s Office no later than 5 PM on Tuesday, January 14.

If a voter chooses to mail their ballot in, it is suggested to allow time for the mail service and to mail the ballots no later than January 3.

The ballot will arrive to Broken Bow residents through the mail in a white envelope that is clearly marked as “Official Election Mail Authorized by the U.S. Postal Service,” “Official Ballot Enclosed,” and will also have the voters name and address.

Voters who live in Broken Bow city limits, have until 6 PM on Friday, January 3 to register to vote in the recall election.

The ballot contains only one question which is, “Shall Jonathon Berghorst be removed from the office of the Mayor of the City of Broken Bow.” The voter is then to fill in the oval that is next to “Yes” or “No” in pencil or black or blue ink.

Ballots that arrive after the 5 PM deadline on Tuesday, January 14 will be marked as rejected and kept on file, along with the counted ballots, for 22 months and then shredded according to Custer County Clerk Connie Gracey.