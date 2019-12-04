Recalled ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls distributed in Nebraska

NEW YORK, NY (CBS News) -- Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold by major retailers across much of the U.S. are being recalled by Fuji Food Products due to possible listeria contamination, the company said in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled products are sold in 31 states and Washington, D.C., at retailers and distributors including Trader Joe's, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle, Porky Products, Bozzuto's, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the FDA of a company facility in Brockton, Massachusetts, which has ceased operations pending the outcome of an investigation, Fuji said.
"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although otherwise healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled sushi, salad and spring roll products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them, Fuji said.
Consumers with questions can call (888) 667-1504.
The recalled products listed below were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Following is a list of the affected products and their sell-by dates.
Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019
Okami 8-pieces Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019
Trader Joe's Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019
Trader Joe's Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019
Trader Joe's Shrimp Spring Rolls 7 oz: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019
Trader Joe's Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019
Trader Joe's Queso Fundido 16 oz: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019
Trader Joe's 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll 8 oz: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019
Trader Joe's 8-piece California Roll 8 oz: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019
Trader Joe's 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5 oz: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019
Trader Joe's 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019
Trader Joe's 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll 8 oz: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019