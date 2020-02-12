Recent Nebraska grad battles breast cancer

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States but for women under 40, that risk is extremely low.

(Source: KOLN).

Now after a shocking diagnosis, a recent Nebraska grad is now fighting for her life.

10/11 NOW sat down with 23-year-old Sylvia Stone who says right now she isn't scared but is mourning the life she knew, after having her world turned upside down less than two weeks ago.

"I went to grab my phone and my hand had felt a lump on the side of my breast, and it kind of took me by surprise, like what the heck?” said Stone.

A recent Nebraska grad, Sylvia was married four months ago.

Now she has grade three breast cancer.

"Tumors this size can take years to grow, they said this took a matter of months,” said Stone.

For women under 40, the chances of getting breast cancer are 7%.

"Your mind doesn't go to cancer... it goes to oh it's a cyst,” said Stone.

She knew one grandmother on her dad's side had breast cancer but statistically, that doesn't increase her risk too much.

As she's been researching, she hasn't found information from many women this young, especially about fertility.

"So there's even a stage of my life I haven't even gotten to think about or plan out yet, that has just vanished,” said Stone.

The next 20 weeks will be filled with oncology appointments, chemo, doctors visits, and scans.

But she hopes by sharing her story, at least one other girl out there will know they're not alone.

"If I can find one person find footing or find comfort in knowing there is someone else out there, then I feel like it is worth sharing my story with other people,” said Stone.

Stone’s friends set up a Gofundme to offset some of the costs, for more information, Click here.