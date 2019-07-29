Recent overdoses show a concerning trend in Nebraska

A concerning trend is taking shape in Lincoln. Over the last week police have filed at least six overdose reports and since just April 1st LPD’s crime tracking website shows that officers have responded to at least 23 overdoses.

According to the national institute on drug abuse in 2017 alone 152 Nebraskans died from drug overdoses and their statistics also show that the death rate from overdoses is rising rapidly in Nebraska.

With two deaths in the same day over this past weekend ruled as drug overdoses the Lincoln Police Department is trying to determine what drugs were responsible and where they came from.

“Those ingesting the drugs into their body have no idea what exactly they are taking and if it is mixed with additional chemicals,” said Chief Jeff Bliemeister with the Lincoln Police Department.

Topher Hansen with CenterPointe Addiction and Mental Health says even before someone does drugs, it’s a dangerous toss-up.

"You don't know what you're getting all you know is what they're telling you you’re getting,” said Hansen. “Very few times can you ever do anything to absolutely understand what you have."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse Nebraska’s drug overdose death rate has increased significantly in the past few years.

In 2016 there were 6.9 overdoses for every 100,000 people. In 2017, that number jumped to 8.1 for every 100,000 people. A little over a decade ago, that number was 3.6 overdoses per 100,000 people.

While CenterPointe’s most commonly treated addictions are alcohol and methamphetamine Hansen says in the past five years the increase in opioid and opiate abuse and addiction is alarming.

"The drugs that are most threatening during use really are the opiate drugs because of how they will suppress your repertory system," said Hansen.

Unlike the more commonly abused drugs like meth or marijuana the risk of overdosing on opioids remains much higher.

“Other drugs can cause death with enough use but opiates are much more lethal in early use without building that huge chronic capacity,” said Hansen.