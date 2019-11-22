Recipes to help you spice up your Thanksgiving feast

Spiced Apples

12 apples (red delicious), peeled and quartered

2 TB water

1 package red hots

1 cup sugar

Place apples in a saucepan, add water and cook over medium heat but be careful not to overcook. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a separate pan, melt 1 cup sugar and red hots and a little water over medium heat. When the mixture has melted, combine with cooked apples.

Cranberry Salad

3 cups frozen (thawed) or fresh cranberries

1 can unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 medium apple

2/3 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Combine all ingredients with the exception of the whipping cream and walnuts in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat cream until peaks form. When it's time to serve, combine cream and walnuts with cranberry mixture.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 pound thin fresh green beans

10 fresh mushrooms (mini)

8 Brussels sprouts, halved

2 medium carrots, coined

1 medium onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 TB olive oil, divided

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

3 TB fresh basil leaves

2 TB minced fresh parsley

2 TB lemon juice

1 TB grated lemon peel

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Preheat oven to 425. In a bowl, combined broccoli, green beans, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts. Carrots, onion and garlic and 2 TB olive oil. Spread on a large baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes until tender. In another dish, combine 2 TB olive oil with remaining herbs and seasoning. Once vegetables are cooked, coat with dressing and serve.

Browned Buttered Red Potatoes

16 medium red potatoes, quartered

1 cup butter, cubed

8 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

In a dutch oven, place potatoes and cover with water. Bring to boil and immediately reduce heat and cook, uncovered, for about 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain potatoes and set aside. In a saucepan, melt butter and heat until slightly golden, stirring throughout. Stir in garlic and cook an additional 30-60 seconds or until butter is golden brown. Drizzle garlic butter mixture over potatoes, season with salt and pepper and serve.

NY Cheesecake

2.5 pounds room temperature cream cheese

¼ cup flour

1 and ¼ cup sugar

7 eggs

½ evaporated milk

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth and add flour and sugar. Once mixture is combined, add each egg one at a time followed by evaporated milk.

Bake in a 10" spring-form pan at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. After baking time, shut the oven off and set timer for an additional 15 minutes. Turn the oven back on and bake for 1 hour at 225 degrees.

