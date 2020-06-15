Record June heat with more on the way

Lincoln's weather records date back to 1887 - 134 years ago. It's not often that we manage to accomplish something for the first time in that set of records, but we've managed to do it this June. Through the first 15 days of the month, 13 of them have managed to reach the 90s, something NEVER done before in Lincoln's recorded weather history.

Now, June 1st is the start of meteorological summer, so getting temperatures getting hot in June is usually no big deal. However, in this case, it's never gotten this hot this early in the season. Typically the month of June averages 8 days at 90° or better, including just 3 days through the first half of the month. So far in 2020, we've already surpassed out monthly average through just the first half of the month. Now something to keep an eye on is the most number of 90° days ever recorded the entire month of June. Right now that record stands at 22 days back in 1933.

The chances of 2020 cracking this list are quite good as the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will have Lincoln likely reaching the 90s. There will be a quick break from the heat Friday into Father's Day weekend as a stalled out cold front wobbles across the area. This front will not only give us temperatures likely cooling back into the 80s, but the opportunity for several rounds of thunderstorms beginning Wednesday night and beyond.

However, it does appear that the longer range forecast for the end of June would favor above average temperatures returning to the area, which again would likely mean seeing temperatures in the upper 80s and into the 90s. Unless something drastically changes, we're already almost guaranteed to have one of the warmest Junes on record - the only question now is where we end up on that list.