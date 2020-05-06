Record number of Nebraska voters request early ballot

A record number of Nebraska voters requested an early ballot this year.

As of Wednesday, 63.7% of those who requested early ballots have returned their ballots and 47.8% of the voters in the all-mail-in counties have returned their ballots as well.”

Voters have two options to choose from when returning an early ballot. They can sign and mail it or sign and drop it off at the county specific voter drop box which is recommended.

All early ballots need to be returned by the close of polls Tuesday, May 12, using one of the two options listed above.