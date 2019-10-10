Record‐breaking year for Market to Market Relay Nebraska

Over 650 teams and over 5000 runners from 35 states and over 200 Nebraska communities will compete in the 12th annual Market to Market Relay Nebraska on Saturday, making it again the largest day‐long running relay in the nation. The 76‐mile race starts in Omaha, Nebraska’s Aksarben Village and ends with the Pepsi Post‐Race Shindig in the shadow of Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Arena.

This all‐day running event consists of teams with 6 to 8 members. Team members rotate running, hopping in a team vehicle, resting, and then repeating to cover the route. Runners take on two to three stages that range from three to five miles each, covering 76‐miles and 19 exchange points. The route is strategically mapped out to provide scenic views with varied running environments such as trails, paved streets and gravel back roads.

Market to Markey Relay Nebraska combines running in beautiful Nebraska landscapes, outrageous costumes, a memorable journey with friends and a post‐race celebration. The 12th running of the race promises runners and communities along the route the unique day that has made it a Nebraska running tradition.

“it’s amazing that Market to Market Relay is a running experience that’s become a tradition for so many runners throughout the Midwest, said Ben Cohoon, Market to Market Relay Co‐Founder. “I can’t wait to see people on Saturday running with their friends and families and experiencing everything the race has to offer.”

As a thank you, Pink Gorilla Events, the race’s producers, makes donations back to local community groups and non‐profits that make the event possible. Total donations from Market to Market Relay Nebraska topped $155,000 including this year. The race also makes an estimated $1.5 million economic impact for the State of Nebraska annually.

Race co‐founder Jason Bakewell is looking forward to another year providing runners with a big experience. “When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing that the world’s largest single‐day running relay happens right here in Nebraska. We are so appreciative of the running community that makes this an annual event that continues to grow and sell‐out every year,” said Bakewell.

Event Details

On Saturday, October 12th the 12th annual Market to Market Relay Nebraska, presented by OrthoNebraska, will feature over 5000 runners on over 650 teams, starting in 15 different waves leaving from Aksarben Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Waves will begin at 5:00 a.m., with the last wave leaving at 9:40 a.m.

The Pepsi Post‐Race Shindig celebration will be held the evening of October 12th near Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The celebration will feature food, drinks and music along with awards and team results.

Learn more about the Market to Market Relay at www.m2mrelay.com.