Red Bull skateboard competition brings awareness to sport

A skateboarding competition that has never been in Lincoln before is giving skaters a chance at thousands of dollars.

The Bay Skatepark near 21st St. and Y St. is hosting the Red Bull Cornerstone Contest. The event invites top skaters from the Midwest to compete at one of its four qualifying locations.

The other locations are in Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota.

The Bay is the only indoor skate park in Lincoln and dozens of skaters are competing. Those with the park say these kind of events help bring awareness to the sport.

"It’s just really awesome, and it's such a great event for the bay to be hosting. It buys us some notoriety within the skateboarding community, but then it's also just a cool opportunity for people in the community to see what skateboarding is all about,” said Kieran Wilson with The Bay.

The top guy and girl skaters at each location earn a spot in the Red Bull Cornerstone final in Minneapolis this October.

The top prize from Saturday’s competition is $1,500, and those who make the finals will compete for $9,000.

If you're interested in learning to skate The Bay has skate lesson on Saturdays.

