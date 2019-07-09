Red Cross opens a shelter in Lexington, Neb.



The shelter is located at 1400 Minuteman Drive.

The Red Cross is working closely with local emergency management officials to coordinate relief services. The role of the Red Cross is to focus on addressing the immediate needs of those affected.

People displaced from their home are urged to come to a shelter. Red Cross volunteers are on hand to provide a safe place to stay, a place to sleep, a hot meal and referrals to community services.

Anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family, including:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications.

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements.

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents.

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items.

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys.

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled.