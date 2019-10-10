Red-White series postponed to Monday

Games 2 and 3 of the Red-White Series, originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday, have been postponed due to forecasted weather.

The series will conclude on Monday with one nine-inning game, starting at 3:30 p.m., at Hawks Field.

The two teams tied, 5-5, in a five-inning game on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Red-White Series.

 