Lincoln City Council has unanimously approved another redevelopment project in the Haymarket area.

Council voted Monday night to approve the Huber Redevelopment project at 8th and Q.

In August, 1011 learned of the plans for the building.

The proposal included expanding the from Nebraska Gift Shop to the entire first floor and putting condos on the second floor.

The project would cost an estimated $2.2 million, including $500,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) dollars.