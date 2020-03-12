Redevelopment proposal submitted for Pershing block

The City has received a redevelopment proposal for the site of the Pershing Center bounded by Centennial Mall South, 16th, “M” and “N” streets. The proposal was in response to the Pershing Center Invitation for Redevelopment Proposals (IFRP) issued in 2018. The IFRP is open to public, private, and/or non-profit entities. Other development teams now have until noon CDT Monday, May 11 to submit alternate proposals for that block.

Pershing Center was replaced as the City’s event center in 2013 when the Pinnacle Bank Arena opened.

“This block is a vital part of downtown and its strategic location has a great deal of potential for developers,” said City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin. “We expect a development on this block to serve as a catalyst for other investment in this area of downtown.”

Pershing Center is on the east side of Nebraska’s Centennial Mall, which was renovated in 2016. The “N” Street Cycle Track runs along the north side of the Pershing block. The site is one of five catalyst projects identified in the 2018 Downtown Master Plan.

Interested developers should submit 12 copies of their proposal to Marvin at 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 205, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68508 by the deadline.