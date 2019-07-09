Registered sex offender missing from corrections center in Lincoln

Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. He is serving time for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in Lancaster County.

William Mathes was reported missing when he did not appear at his place of work Tuesday morning.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision

Mathes is serving a three- to- four year sentence for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in Lancaster County. He was sentenced as a multiple offender. His tentative release date is August of 2020. Mathes is eligible for parole starting on February 8, 2020 and is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole in January of 2020.

Mathes is a 41-year old white male, 6’ 1” tall, 200 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Mathes’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.