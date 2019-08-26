Registering your bike can help prevent bike theft in Lincoln

Lincoln is a city known for its trails and bicycles, but that brings more opportunities for thefts.

The Lincoln Police Department says at least 400 cases of stolen bikes are reported each year. So far in 2019, 275 bikes have been stolen, but Lincoln Police say they have an online system that can help increase the number of bikes that are found.

Police tell 10/11 that sometimes, bike theft is a crime of convenience, involving someone using a stolen bike to get from one location to another. Whatever the case may be, bike theft is a crime that happens far too often in the city and around Nebraska's campus.

Police say this crime often happens because people typically don't register their bikes. Lincoln Police Department officer Angela Sands says you have a better chance of having your bike returned to you, if it's registered.

If you live in Lincoln, the Lincoln Police Department has an online bike registration system where you enter the color, a description and the serial number of your bike. Even after you register your bike, police suggest using a proper lock.

Locks like U-locks or heavy chains lessen the possibility of your bike being stolen. Officer Angela Sands says, "It's very rare that somebody is going to be able to breach that type of lock and that a witness won't call ahead and stop it before they're able to successfully breach that type of heavy-duty lock."

More stolen bikes are recovered by LPD than people report. Video surveillance helps police solve some bike theft crimes, but it doesn't help prevent them from occurring.

Officers say if you see suspicious activity around a bike rack or see someone attempting to cut a lock, call police and report it.