Reminders for people flying this Thanksgiving

Between the months of November and December, more than 20,000 passengers will fly in and out of the Lincoln Airport, but the executive director of the Lincoln Airport says Lincoln does not see the spike in holiday travel other airports experience.

Because of that, even during the holidays, parking is also not a major issue for travelers at the Lincoln Airport. The airport has both ground-level and garage parking. Even though there's a limited amount of spaces available, you can reserve a spot in the parking garages before you arrive. Executive director David Haring tells 10/11, right now, that's probably the better option, "With the weather as it's supposed to be this holiday, we do have some availability for reserved spots in the garage, but then, that's first come, first serve. For the most part, we are able to accomodate everybody. The garage has filled up before, but you'll never have an issue finding parking."

Even though parking isn't a problem, flight cancellations can be. It's recommended you keep an eye on the status of your flights and make sure to stay updated on all changes. The staff at the Lincoln Airport says they're standing by and are available to assist travelers with keeping up-to-date on flight information.

When it comes to items you can and cannot bring on a flight, it's safe to remember some of TSA's important restrictions. Holiday items like stuffing and pie are good to go in your carry-on.

TSA's "3-1-1 rule" is one of the main things workers say people often forget. Each liquid must be in a 3.4 ounce or less container. All of those containers must then be placed inside one clear, quart-sized plastic bag, and only one bag is allowed per passenger. This rule also applies for all aerosols, gels, creams and pastes that have to pass through the checkpoint.

"One of the big things, though, continues to be liquids. That was something that has been in place for a long time, continues to be in very limited quantities. That's absolutely something you should check," says Haring.

If you're wanting to travel with alcohol, TSA says bottles should be in their unopened packaging and stored away in your checked bags. Each flying passenger is limited to bringing 5 liters of alcohol. Haring tells 10/11, it's best to check with your individual airline about their rules for restricted items.

For some people, traveling during Thanksgiving allows them to start bringing loved ones Christmas gifts, but for airports, this his poses potential problems with having to check more bags with gifts and packages tucked inside.

TSA does allow passengers to carry on gifts, but with this, TSA has the right to search and unwrap your gift if it raises any concerns. TSA says one option, if you're going to bring gifts on board, is to wait until you reach your destination to wrap it. If you're wanting to stay on the safe side, you can just check your gift in with your bag that goes underneath the plane.

Haring says, "One of the things people aren't aware of are with gifts for example. Certainly, we talk about this more at Christmas, but, I have seen people at Thanksgiving getting them out there early. Anything that you're taking through that may need to be un-packaged or taken out, don't wrap. Keep it in as easy [to get into the packaging] as possible."

Another thing to keep in mind when packing are batteries. Carrying loose lithium batteries in your carry-on is prohibited. It's up to each airline whether or not lithium batteries up to 100-watt-hours are allowed.

Battery-powered e-cigarettes, vaporizers and vape pens can only be carried in the aircraft cabin but not in checked bags. If you have concerns, you should check with your airline for additional restrictions.

One of the most important things the staff at the Lincoln Airport say fliers should travel with this Thanksgiving is patience.

If you're questioning what's acceptable to bring on your flight, you can check the TSA website.