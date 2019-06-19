Park rangers at Niobrara National Scenic River partially removed some trees that fell into the river due to this spring’s high water events. The trees have all been assessed in order to keep river visitors safe. Park staff are continuing to evaluate these and other trees as water levels continue to drop.

Removing trees from the Niobrara National Scenic River so that tubers who cannot maneuver as easily in higher water flows can have a safer trip down the river.

Park staff says that normally, little needs to be done with trees that naturally fall in the river, because they deteriorate or are swept away. However, recent storms have created a bigger problem. Erring on the side of caution, Park staff has been working hard to remove excess trees.

Park Ranger Bobbie Roshone says that while floating in the river is never risk free, he and the others are confident that river users can use their good judgement and avoid remaining trees.

“Normally little needs to be done about trees that naturally fall into the river. Eventually they deteriorate or are swept away, however due to recent storms, we had several more trees than normal in the river,” Park Ranger Bobbie Roshone stated. “In this case, we decided to err on the side of caution, and address this situation proactively in order to reduce risk, especially to tubers who can’t maneuver as easily in higher flows” continued Roshone, “Fortunately, the high flows are on a downward trend but are still spiking due to thunderstorms, and we are moving back to more normal conditions for this time of year. While floating the river is never risk free, we are confident that river users can use their good judgement and avoid the remaining trees” concluded Roshone.

