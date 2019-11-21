Renaming Homestead National Monument passes the House

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith’s bill to rename the Homestead National Monument of America passes the House of Representatives.

A push to change the Homestead National Monument name moves forward

The bill would change the name of the Gage County site to The Homestead National Historic Park.

Smith stated the Homestead Act shaped the American west and made the American dream real for millions of people.

He added the exhibits at the park such as the visitor center and Homestead record database allow families to connect with their own history. Smith believes the renaming will more clearly describe the opportunities and hands-on learning experience at this living history site.

The Homestead National Monument located near Beatrice, Nebraska, commemorates the first claim under the Homestead Act. Homestead National Monument consists of a heritage museum, the Freeman School, a tall grass prairie, hiking trails, a forest, and farming demonstrations.

The bill will now head to the Senate for a vote.

