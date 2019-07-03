Rep. Fortenberry gives update on flooding

It’s been more than three months since the devastating flooding hit Nebraska, but areas of the state are still dealing with the aftermath.

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry stopped by the 10/11 studio today to discuss disaster relief.

Waters rise high at the Platte and Loup River near Columbus back in March.

He says the state has rallied together to begin rebuilding, but there is work left to be done.

Fortenberry says help should be coming soon as congress recently passed a large disaster package.

That should help get Nebraskans back on their feet.

"Funding package helps the corps of engineers, helps the watershed program which builds some of our stream banks and helps farmers with clean up, so this is all aligning but there is still work to do," says Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Fortenberry says while the first round of relief funding has been pushed through congress a second is currently being discussed in Washington.

He says money will also be earmarked for major repairs at Offutt Air Force Base.

The cost to rebuild Offutt is estimated at $420 million.

