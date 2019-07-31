Rep. Fortenberry visits Southern border

On Wednesday, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry returned from his trip to the El Paso sector of Mexican-American border wall.

Fortenberry calls his trip "impactful,” saying he found border patrol to be professional but overstretched.

And as for the conditions, he says they were humane.

Pictures show some of Congressman Fortenberry's trip to the El Paso sector of the border wall.

He tells 10/11 NOW that the large tent-like structures have air conditioning and are clean.

"I saw available food and water and actually freedom of movement as well,” said Fortenberry.

But just earlier this month, U.S. Congress members and Texas legislators visited the El Paso region Clint facility.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has compared them to concentration camps and said there was abuse happening.

“These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Fortenberry says that's not what he saw in El Paso and the people are being treated well.

"It is not a concentration camp, they are holding facilities to try to take care of people the best they can who have come across the border most of who are just turning themselves in,” said Fortenberry.

Fortenberry calls the border situation complex, saying they're dealing with people breaking the law, smugglers and crime, as well as people in need and children.

"Most have been smuggled in, and have paid money, again human smuggling is a cash crop for really bad people,” said Fortenberry.

This is something that has been a very hot topic at recent Democratic debates.

“They are people fleeing violence. And I think the main thing that we've got to do among many others, ask ourselves, why are people walking 2,000 miles to a strange country when they don't know the language?” said Bernie Sanders.