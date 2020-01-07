Rep. Smith announces nominees to U.S. Service Academies

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced his nomination of four students to the U.S. Service Academies for the class entering in fall 2020.

Members of Congress have the privilege of nominating young people for admission to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The service academies offer a unique opportunity for motivated students to serve their country while undergoing a rigorous academic and physical regimen. In exchange for tuition, students agree to serve in the U.S. military after graduation.

“It is my honor to nominate a number of talented young Nebraskans, who have demonstrated the skills to become the future leaders of our military,” Smith said. “Their dedication to their studies and commitment to their families and communities showcase their resolve to serve our country. I wish them well and believe they would represent Nebraska proudly.”

Allen McCumbers of Harrison has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado. Allen, a senior at Sioux County High School, is the son of Chad and Cynthia McCumbers.

Colton Craig of McCook has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. Colton, a senior at McCook High School, is the son of Chris and Merrilee Craig.

Avril Jones of North Platte has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado. Avril, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, is the daughter of Damien and Sarah Jones.

Grady Griess of Grand Island has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. Grady, a senior at Grand Island Northwest High School, is the son Melvin and Julie Griess.

Applicants met personally with Smith’s Academy Advisory Committee and were evaluated on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, career motivation, personal traits, letters of recommendation, essays, and personal interviews. More information about the nomination process can be found here. /a>