Reported 87 mph wind gust causes damage in Grand Island, Hall County

Grand Island police are reporting that most of the city was without power with trees down and debris all over town...

Grand Island fire saying they are dealing with power line fires...

Hastings Utilities reports a number of power lines are down

The Hall County Sheriff reported that there were trees and power lines blocking highway 30 in Alda earlier this morning.

Road crews were out clearing Platte River road of tree limbs earlier this morning.

Southern power reports numerous towns in its service area were without power including Doniphan.

And as of earlier this morning Southern Power did not know when it would be able to get power back on.

While warnings and watches have expired for the Grand Island area as as 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, GIPD is asking people to stay home and off the roads.

Grand Island experienced a reported wind gust of 87 miles per hour early Wednesday morning.

Grand Island Police said most of Grand Island is without power. Police also say power lines and trees are down and there is debris across town.

Grand Island Utilities said crews are out working on restoration efforts and they appreciate the public's patience.

Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management said power is out in many areas of the county and flooding is covering many roads and streets.

For people outside of Grand Island city limits, Southern Public Power District said they've received questions about the length of their current outages. They do not know how long the outages will last.

Emergency Management is reminding the public not to dial 911 unless you have an emergency.

The storms have also caused issues in the city of Hastings and in Adams County.

Hastings Utilities said they have a number of power lines down after the storm. Crews are working to restore power outages in Hastings.

Adams County Emergency Management said power outages also continue throughout the county. They are asking people who live in the county to use caution.