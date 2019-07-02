Reported robbery results in $1,500 loss, police say

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after three men reportedly broke into an apartment, displayed a gun, and stole multiple items.

LPD said on Monday around 6:30 a.m., two 18-year-old men reported they were in their apartment near 70th and Wedgewood when the three suspects forced their way inside the home.

One suspect showed a gun, police said, and stolen a PlayStation 4, iPhone, and gaming accessories.

Total loss is estimated at around $1,500.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

