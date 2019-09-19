Lincoln Police say drunk driver clips side mirror leading to fight

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges after a minor traffic collision in the Havelock neighborhood led to a fight on Wednesday.

LPD said around 7 p.m., officers arrived at the 6800 Block of Platte Avenue on a report of an assault.

When officers showed up, Michael Trammel, 40, had Romulus Gehle, 43, in a chokehold.

LPD said the fight started when Gehle was driving on Platte Avenue from S. 70th Street when his vehicle collided with the side mirror of Trammel’s vehicle.

Trammel drove after Gehle, and eventually Gehle stopped and the altercation ensued.

During the fight, witnesses heard Trammel yell that he was going to kill Gehle.

No serious injuries were sustained, and Trammel was cited and lodged for strangulation.

Gehle was arrested for third offense DUI, driving while suspended, and careless driving.

