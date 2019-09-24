Reportedly drunk man drives through yard, passes out exiting vehicle

A Lincoln man was arrested for DUI in Merrick County after he hit multiple street signs, drove through a yard, and passed out while exiting the vehicle to make contact with a deputy.

According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle driven by Patrick Fuller, 33, around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities Fuller was driving east on Highway 30 in rural Merrick County, were he swerved all over the road, threw unknown objects out of the window, and drove through a yard.

Fuller also ignored the deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop, MCSO said.

Eventually, the vehicle crashed through a wood fence post and came to a stop in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Authorities said that when Fuller attempted to get out of the vehicle, he passed out before he could make contact with the deputy.

The vehicle had extensive damage, and Fuller was taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island for evaluation.

He is being charged with DUI, willful reckless, and multiple driving violations.

