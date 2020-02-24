Reportedly intoxicated driver intentionally hits other vehicle

Lincoln Police arrested a 26-year-old man who reportedly intentionally hit a vehicle while he was driving intoxicated and then ran from the area.

LPD said officers responded to a traffic accident near 9th and Adams Streets Friday around midnight.

According to police, Brent Taylor, 26, was driving west on Adams Street when he intentionally swerved into a Jeep driving east.

The driver of the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A 40-year-old female passenger in Taylor’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor fled the area on foot, police said, and was found a short time later and appeared to be injured and intoxicated.

He was arrested on two counts of second-degree assault.

Police said he knew the passenger in his vehicle but did not know the driver of the Tahoe.