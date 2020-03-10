Reportedly intoxicated man assaults officer while being taken to detox

A man was arrested for assault on an officer after he hit an officer in the leg while he was being taken to detox.

LPD said on Monday around 9:30 p.m., they contacted Victor Hernandez, 52, near 27th and North Hill Road after responding to a trespassing call.

Police said Hernandez was intoxicated and was unable to take care of himself, so they took him to The Bridge for detox.

According to LPD, he was uncooperative and aggressive, and when officers tried to put him in a holding room he hit one of the officers in the thigh with his knee.

He was then arrested and taken to jail for third-degree assault.

