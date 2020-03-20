Reportedly intoxicated man crashes into back of police cruiser

Lincoln Police arrested a 22-year-old man who was reportedly drunk when he crashed into the back of a police cruiser on Thursday.

Just after midnight, LPD said an officer was conducting a traffic stop near 70th and Van Dorn streets when Preston Tangeman, 22, crashed his vehicle into the back of the cruiser.

Police said the officer was at the window of the vehicle he pulled over and was not in the cruiser at the time of the accident.

Tangeman was nearly three times over the legal limit, police said, and he was cited for DUI, Open Alcohol Container, No Insurance, and Negligent Driving.

The cruiser was totaled in the accident, police said.