Multiple accidents following morning snow in Central Nebraska

Snow started moving into central Nebraska in the early morning hours Wednesday with already about an inch of snow on the ground.

This is causing slick conditions on the roads so drivers are urged to use caution.

We've already heard multiple scanner reports of accidents, including one on Highway 281 near Cedarview Road, which is north of Doniphan. Traffic is being diverted around that accident scene.

Hall County Sheriff is on scene, as well as multiple paramedics from surrounding areas. Southbound traffic is not affected. Northbound 281 traffic is single lane from Doniphan Family Care to Cedarview.

Our reporter on scene said it doesn’t appear to change any time soon

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has plows out working to clear the roads. You can find road condition reports by using the 511 Nebraska map.