Reports of stolen cars are the highest they've been in nearly two decades

Right now in Lincoln the risk of having your car stolen is the highest it's been in nearly two decades.

Police, saying it's not that there are more people leaving cars unlocked, but more people looking for cars to take.

"Maybe in the days of old we could leave cars unlocked, but that's not the case anymore," Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

There have been 431 cars reported stolen so far in 2019.

That's the highest it's been since there were 469 cars reported stolen in 2013.

Nearly half of those taken this year were left unattended, running and with the keys inside.

Often, that happens in the winter, when people are defrosting their cars.

Spilker said while it's nice to get a warm car, it may not be worth it.

"Once your car is stolen it doesn't matter that it was out there thawing out," Spilker said. "Now somebody is in your nice warm car driving away and you have nothing."

The Lincoln Police Department's data analysis team, provided 10/11 NOW with maps of these crimes.

They show that most car thefts are happening in central and north Lincoln.

A map of where the cars left running were stolen shows 75 percent were taken at businesses either right along O street or north of O street.

Statistics show most stolen cars are recovered.

Of the 431 taken in 2019, only 17 haven't been found.

Police said this is a good thing, but shouldn't be a reason to take a risk like leaving your car unlocked.

"Someone who chooses to steal a vehicle, probably will not take care of the vehicle like you did," Spilker said. "They could damage it, get involved in hit and runs, accidents, and how they choose to get rid of the vehicle could be damaging as well."

Spilker said the best way to prevent your car from being taken is to lock it, remove valuables and don't leave the keys inside.

"Don't give them any reason to want in your car."