Requests for early ballots can be submitted in January

Requests for early ballots in Nebraska can be submitted as early as next week, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office reports.

The office said in a news release that the first day to submit applications for an early ballot at county offices is Monday. Counties receiving early voting requests will keep a list of the requests, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. Those requests will be among the first ballots mailed staring April 6, he said.

Nebraska’s primary election this year is May 12.

Some counties maintain a permanent early voting list, which allows counties to reach out to voters who have indicated an ongoing preference to vote by mail. Each voter on the list will receive a postcard, which the voter can return indicating he or she would like to receive a ballot by mail. Only in precincts designated as all-mail will voters automatically receive a ballot by mail for the primary election. There are currently 145 such precincts in 17 counties.