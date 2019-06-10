Rescue crews find body of teen who went missing in Platte River near Columbus

Emergency crews have located the body of an 18-year-old who went missing in the Platte River near Columbus on Saturday.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said the body of Bryan Montenegro Gonzalez, 18, from Columbus, was found around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The body was found by a helicopter flying in the area three miles east of Tailrace Park.

Gonzalez was last seen in the Platte River at Tailrace Park on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Platte County Emergency Management is asking the public to use extreme caution when entering any lake or river, as channels and streams have changed due to the recent flooding.

Area rivers are experiencing larger volumes of water, which leads to stronger currents and potentially unsafe undertows.