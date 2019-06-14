Hastings apartment fire ruled arson

The overnight fire at a Hastings apartment building was intentionally set, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of East 7th Street early Friday morning. (Source: KSNB)

The fire at 314 E. 7th Street was ruled arson and one person was taken into emergency protective custody.

Hastings Police were first called out to the multi-unit residence around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a disturbance and reported yelling going on.

HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were talking to a female residence, who they said was acting strange, when the officers smelt smoke. The woman told the police she had started her apartment on fire.

She was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare for evaluation.

Hastings Fire & Rescue were called out to the scene about 15 minutes after the initial call to police. They were told that officers could see flames coming from inside the apartment.

According to the report filed by Hastings firefighters, the fire was confined to the ground level apartment and a stairwell leading up to the second floor.

Six people were in the building and were evacuated.

Hastings Fire officials said nobody was injured, though a cat was killed.

