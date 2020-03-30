Residents moved from eastern Nebraska assisted living facility over COVID-19 concerns

Residents of the Carter House have been temporarily moved to other assisted living facilities after another case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the facility in Washington County.

The lastest case involves a woman in her 90s, who the Nebraska Department of Human Services said was connected to the assisted living facility.

The Carter House said all staff and patients were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday. Test results are expected to take up to 48 hours.

Residents will now be moved to other healthcare facilities, according to Nebraska DHHS. Residents affected with the coronavirus will be in self-isolation, while those experiencing symptoms will self-quarantine.

DHHS and Three Rivers Public Health Department said the Carter House would undergo a deep cleaning effort to disinfect the facility.

Health officials said they are investigating contacts with affected cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington County now stands at nine.