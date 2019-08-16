Restaurant Report Card: Inspections find dozens of food violations at Lincoln restaurants

A round of health inspections recently conducted by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department resulted in a number of food related violations.

The Environmental Public Health division of the health department conducts inspections of four restaurants and dining establishments in the Capital City.

STAUFFER’S CAFE AND PIES

The popular breakfast and lunch spot at South 48th and Highway 2 was inspected by food inspectors June 26.

A health inspection report noted 14 food-related violations were discovered. Four violations were priority, or critical, including an incident involving an employee handling raw burgers while wearing gloves. An inspector witnessed the worker remove the gloves and handle a customers plate without washing their hands.

The restaurant was also written up for improperly heating beef roast in sizes too large to reach recommended safe temperatures, according to the report.

In the cooler, food items like potatoes and soup were thrown out because the cooling temperature was too warm for safe consumption.

Another critical violation was issued when inspectors discovered cooling meatloaf stored on top of cooling pans of roast beef, causing the meatloaf to be too warm for proper storage.

LAS MARGARITAS

On July 8, inspectors reviewed Las Margaritas near South 27th and Yankee Hill where they noted ten violations, including four critical, according to the inspection report.

Among the most pressing issues recorded were a dishwasher not cleaning at proper temperatures, sanitizer solution with low bleach concentration and enchiladas sauce that had to be thrown away due to improper cooling for storage.

The restaurant was also written up for a can of Raid, which violates rules requiring a licensed commercial pest control.

The restaurant’s owner did not want to provide a statement to 10/11 NOW, but did say "everything is good" and "it worked out."

MING’S HOUSE

An inspection of Ming’s House at North 66th and Holdrege on June 16, tallied eleven food violations, according to the inspection report.

During the review, inspectors also noted one critical violation where par-cooked chicken and pork was left out on a counter to reach unsafe temperatures.

The report stated some cooked and cooled foods that are potentially hazardous did not contain marked dates labeling when the food was originally prepared.

Racks on a walk-in cooler at the restaurant were found to have heavy accumulated residue, which had still not been corrected during a July 18 inspection, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The restaurant was also written up for leaving par-cooked chicken in colanders in the kitchen, when pans should be used instead.

The manager did not give a statement to 10/11 NOW, other than saying the critical violation was corrected.

GREEN FLASH BREWHOUSE AND TAPROOM

Green Flash Brewery at North 17th and P Streets received a health department inspection July 10.

During the review, inspectors noted six food violations, of which three were critical, according to an inspection report.

Among those listed as a priority, no employee at the restaurant has a proper food handler permit issued by the city of Lincoln. In addition, no manager held a proper Food Protection Manager permit.

Other violations include mashed potatoes being stored on a steam table, which the inspector noted was not the correct equipment for the task, according to the report.

An employee hand-washing sink was also found to be without paper towels.

Slime molds were also found in the ice maker, stated the report.

A response for comment from Green Flash corporate noted that several violations were addressed after the inspection.

CROOKED CREEK GOLF CLUB

Inspectors recorded eight food violations during an inspection of the kitchen inside the golf club August 6.

According to an inspection report, two critical violations were found, including "numerous" items inside a reach-in cooler having to be tossed over improper temperatures and air freshener being improperly stored among single service items.

A grease buildup was also found on the fryer and down the sides of a grill, the report noted.

The facility was also written up for mouse droppings in the banquet room, as well as expired potato salad.

9 SOUTH CHAR GRILL

For the second time this year, 9 South Char Grill at South and S. 9th Streets, was inspected by the health department, and this most recent review found eleven food violations.

Included in the inspection report were two critical violations, one for the lack of proper food handling permits from the health department, while the other concerned a plumbing device on an ice machine.

Slime molds were also found in the ice maker and a spray bottle did not contain a label, according to the report.

