Restaurant Report Card: Cicis Pizza among restaurants again written up for food violations





Cicis Pizza

This buffet style pizza chain was handed 13 food violations during a December 6 inspection by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The restaurant, located on North 27th Street, was featured in a previous Restaurant Report Card in 2019.

According to the inspection report, an environmental health specialist noted two priority, or critical health violations.

An employee, or employees had been working without properly issued food handler permits, according to the report.

A pizza preparation table was said to contain food items with recorded temperatures at 56 to 65 degrees, which is well above the 41 to 45 required by Lincoln Food Code.

The report stated that a stack of clean pans contained food residues, while a tea maker, soda nozzles and an ice chute contained deposits and accumulations.

A request for comment was not answered.

Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill

The Mexican fast food chain at South 27th and Yankee Hill Road was inspected October 28, where 14 violations, three critical were discovered.

Several employees did not have proper food handler permits, according to the inspection report.

The inspector also noted cooked chicken in the cooler appeared to be raw. The restaurant also said it reheated foods to 140 degrees, well below the required 165 degrees, the report stated.

The inspector also noted that leftover cheese sauce kept on a steamer had been reheated, but still only measured 112 and 131 degrees. The report said the product also had been out too long and was thrown away.

A chopper used for vegetables still contained onion skins and had a residue on the handle, according to the report.

Cooked chicken was also witnessed being improperly stacked in pans to cool down.

The restaurant did not respond to a comment request.

Fazoli's

The Italian fast-food restaurant on North 27th Street was on the receiving end of seven violations during a November 19 inspection.

Three of the critical violations included: a manager without a proper food manager permit, a lack of sanitizer in cleaning buckets and a sink with sanitizer concentration that was too strong.

The inspection report also noted that some foods were found to be days past their expiration dates. Some other foods, including meat products did not have proper date markings.

Fazoli's did not respond to a request for comment.

Slim Chickens

The chain chicken restaurant was given 12 violations during an inspection in October, according to an inspection report.

The report stated that two of the violations were considered critical, with one being employees working without proper food handler permits.

Soiled sauce containers were also discovered by the inspector on the counter of the restaurant at room temperatures, the report noted.

A hand washing sink did not have soap, according to the report.

Also noted was fryer equipment and a rack in the walk-in cooler containing a heavy build-up of grease and food debris.

Slim Chickens did not respond to a request for comment.

10/11 Clean Plate Award Winner



The 1011 Clean Plate Award was presented to Nader Sepahpur and his staff at the Yia Yia's Pizza location at 70th and Van Dorn in Lincoln. According to city inspection records, the restaurant located at The Meadows, has among the best Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department inspection scores in the Capital City.

