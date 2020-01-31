Restaurant Report Card: The Fox Bar & Grill among six restaurants with more than 60 food violations

More than 60 food violations from six different establishments in Lincoln were recorded during health inspections by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

They include:

The Fox Bar & Grill

The restaurant near 14th and Pine Lake was slapped with 15 food violations during an inspection on December 16.

According to the inspection report, an environmental health specialist recorded seven critical violations.

Among major marks include employees and a manager not having proper food permits from the health department.

The report also noted grilled chicken and hamburgers were not being kept warm enough and an employee didn’t know the proper temperature in which they were to be stored.

Chicken and hamburger sitting on the grill were also recorded at 99 degrees, well below the required 130-degree minimum, according to the report.

The health specialist also ordered chicken sitting on a rail be thrown out after its internal temperature was too warm to be safe. Other chicken did not have a proper expiration date.

Chemicals were also being improperly stored on a dish machine and the restaurant did not have a proper plumbing system to ensure contaminants don’t get into the restaurant’s water supply, the report stated.

The restaurant told 10/11 NOW: “All violations have since been fixed.”

Russ’s Market

Russ’s Market #21 at Coddington and West A in Lincoln received 12 food violations during a December 12 inspection.

Among five critical violations in the inspection report include food left sitting out on a cook line without ice. The report stated that it was unknown how long food had been left out. It was thrown away.

Meat stored inside a cooler in the kitchen area was found to be more than a week expired, according to the report.

Other major violations in the report include rotisserie chicken being improperly cooled, air fresheners being stored among produce and other sprays being kept above bakery items.

The store was also hit for storing bug spray in the kitchen. The report noted chemicals were not from a licensed pest control operator.

B&R Stores provided 10/11 NOW with the following statement:

“Food safety is our number one priority and we take it very seriously. Once the health department issues were pointed out to us, they were corrected immediately and a response sent to the health department that met their expectations.”

Issara Modern Asian Cuisine

The Asian restaurant at 14th and Pine Lake was inspected by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department January 3.

During that time, an inspector noted 16 food related violations, including three which were critical.

An inspection report noted a violation involving compliance with required food handler permits.

Food items, including tomatoes, tofu and eggs were being kept in a cooler without proper date markings. The foods were ordered to be thrown out, according to the report.

A hand washing sink was found without soap, dented cans stored on a shelf were thrown out and sauce items inside a cooler were not marked with dates.

Floors and walls inside the kitchen area were also found to contain food debris, the report noted.

A request for comment was not answered.

Subway

The sub sandwich chain location at Sun Valley and East O in west Lincoln was written up for ten violations during an inspection.

Two violations were noted as critical by the environmental health specialist.

According to the report, an employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves to prepare food.

The inspector also wrote that clean pans were found sitting in dirty water soiled with food residue.

Other major violations in the report include missing paperwork and no probes for a thermometer.

The report also stated that refrigerated meatballs did not have a proper open date.

A request for comment was not answered.

Kurry Xpress

The Indian restaurant at 14th and Pine Lake Road received seven violations during a health inspection January 8.

According to the inspection report, among the two critical violations include noncompliance with required food handler permits.

There was also no person with a valid prep or cook permit from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the report noted.

During the inspection, the environmental health specialist found eggs being improperly cooled on a counter in a deep pan covered in a wrapping material.

The report also said meat was found to be improperly thawing on the counter.

The facility was also written up for using the wrong type of chest freezer. A commercial freezer is required, over consumer types.

A request for comment was not answered.

Habibi Kabob and Shawarma

Eight food violations were found during a January 7 inspection of Habibi at 84th and Holdrege in Lincoln.

The inspection report noted no employee with a valid prep or cook permit was on hand at the start of the inspection.

According to the report, the restaurant did not have a food handler employee list during the inspection.

Other violations recorded by the inspector include a broken hand washing sink, chicken being improperly thawed, pickles being stored on the floor of the facility as well as pans and clean dishes being stacked before fully dry.

Habibi provided 10/11 NOW with the following statement:

“The food handler permit got renewed for the employee [and] the new employee got their food handler permit as well the same week. The health inspector was happy with how clean the restaurant was.”

10/11 Clean Plate Award Winner

The 1011 Clean Plate Award for January 2020 was presented to general manager Jeff Meints and his staff at Hog Wild Pit BBQ, located at 33rd and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. According to city inspection records, the barbecue restaurant has among the best Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department inspection scores in the Capital City.