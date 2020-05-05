Restaurant keeps dining area closed to protect entire town

Restaurants in select Nebraska counties are allowed to open their dining areas, but one in Garland is refusing to do so to protect the entire town. Outlaw Steakhouse and Saloon in Garland, located in Seward County, is one of the two restaurants in town.

Outlaw Steakhouse and Saloon to keep its dining area closed after Gov. Ricketts loosened restrictions on restaurants.

Before the pandemic began, Outlaw's owner Lisa Lintt said it was a popular place to be on the weekends.

"We have people coming from all over the place," Lintt said. "Before all of this started, on Friday and Saturday nights. The population of Garland just in here."

Garland's population is 247 people and is a very tight-knit community. Lintt said opening the dining area could be problematic.

"We just feel the safety and the health of our staff, our families, our customers and our community is just a top priority," Lintt said.

Gov. Ricketts announced several counties, including Seward, could open up their dining areas May 4. Lintt said a lot of thought went into possibly opening it, but customers are supporting the decision to keep it closed.

"I've gotten nothing but good feedback from our decision," Lintt said. "I'm confident they'll continue to still do carryout."

Lintt said the restaurant is currently running at about 50 percent of its normal business. Although business is decreasing, people are still coming to get carryout.

"It's pretty constant getting food out the door Friday and Saturday night," Lintt said. "We seem to have a pretty good system going."

In terms of when the dining area at Outlaw Steakhouse and Saloon will reopen, Lintt said it's still up in the air.

Although Lintt said she misses having the place filled with people, the dining area will remain closed indefinitely.

"Were just taking it day-by-day," Lintt said. "Were going to feel out how everybody else is doing."

Restaurants in other counties, including Lancaster County, are expected to open back up May 11. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is expected to give more information on potential postponements of the reopening this week.