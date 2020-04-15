Restaurant printing off homework for Lincoln students

Many students are now having to complete all of their school work online. This can be an issue for several reasons, whether that's internet availability, or different learning styles.

Emily Taylor learns better from paper. She was student teaching at Belmont when Lincoln schools shut down. One of her students asked her to print their homework, so she printed it out at work, Lincoln's Watering Hole East. This is where their homework-printing "business" began.

"I have to print my stuff off and work on it and then go to a computer to do it," said Taylor. "There are so many ways for students to struggle with technology, and so many students don't have access to computers right now."

So far, Taylor says they've helped at least over a hundred students.

To get your students homework printed out, contact thewateringholeeast@gmail.com, or call to pick up at (402) 488-8300.

"We just have to find ways to make sure we're catering to all the kids," said Taylor. "We're doing this anyway we can help people."