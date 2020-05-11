Restaurants open doors for business

It may be a while until some people decide to dine-in at restaurants again, but some of the regulars at Rosie's Sports Bar and Grill said it was a no-brainer when it came to deciding what to do Monday.

If you went into Rosie's Sports Bar and Grill and looked around at the people inside, it would probably seem like things haven't changed. Until you see the masks and spread out tables.

"We are doing all plastic disposables at the time, again not required, but we don't want any excuse, we want people to be comfortable," said Ryan Rosenstiel, owner of Rosie's Sports Bar and Grill.

Rosenstiel said after they closed in March, they took a week off, wondering what to do next until they started to offer take-out. So he said when they got the news that they could reopen, it was a celebration. And the response has been better than he could've imagined.

"We had a lot of people try to call, text, I.M., and reserve, and we decided we've always been first come first served, so let's just go with what we know," Rosenstiel said.

Some customers said they have been coming for years and said they couldn't wait to get back inside.

"We want to support Rosie's because we love this bar, it has kind of become our home base," said customer Bill Dieckman.

"We've been doing their take-out since we couldn't come in, as soon as they said we could come back, of course, we did," said customer Rebecca Kunath. "This is Monday, the day we always come".

When it comes to being surrounded by people again, even six feet apart, some customers said it makes a big difference and it is something they had taken for granted. As for Rosenstiel, he said it will be interesting to see how things go over the next few weeks, but they're hopeful.

"It's been a long time, and the money strain is real," said Rosenstiel. "So go support those businesses and check us out".